Watch President Obama Jam With John Fogerty & Willie Nelson

The PBS series In Performance at the White House is a long running program that has seen performers such as Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney & more performing at the White House. Recently, President Obama & First Lady Michelle Obama hosted American service men & woman, veterans, and their families to offer a salute to the troops and their service.

Willie Nelson, John Fogerty, Mary J. Blige, Common and more were on hand to perform and salute the troops. All musicians joined forces in the encore to perform Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” and the President joined in on the sing-along.

