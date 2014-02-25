While You Wait: Mumford & Sons Music Memories [Playlist]

Earlier last week, comments from Mumford & Sons front man Marcus Mumford sent shock waves through the band’s fan base when he revealed that the Grammy Award-winning folk act had broken up…according to him at least. He clarified that his response is just how he fields the question that no doubt has been brought to him countless times since the group had announced that they were taking a break from making music after the successful tour that accompanied their 2012 album Babel.

So is this really the end of Mumford & Sons? It’s hard to say for sure, because if The Walking Dead or the past 10 years of Nine Inch Nails have taught us anything, it’s that nothing stays dead for long.

In the event that we will be marking the date of death on the headstone of the band that introduced the idea of folk music to a new generation of music lovers, let’s take a look back at some of their most beloved songs. As an added bonus for fans who find themselves lost in the wake of Mumford’s comments, I’ve included a few like-minded acts that can provide sanctuary to wayward fans by way of song.

Winter Winds (Sigh No More)



Taken off of their 2009 debut album Sigh No More, “Winter Winds” shares the inner turmoil of someone who enters a relationship solely for the sake of escaping loneliness.

Little Lion Man (Sigh No More)



Mumford & Sons’ breakout single “Little Lion Man” carries the same weight as Harry Chapin’s “Cat’s In The Cradle” as a powerful correspondence from a father to a son with some possible allusions to Shakespeare’s “Richard III” mixed in.

The Cave (Sigh No More)



“The Cave” is an ode to the pursuit of enlightenment. There’s no shortage of allusions in “The Cave.” Homer’s “The Odyssey” and the Book of James both get referenced, while a strong case can be made that the song as a whole could be a reference to Plato’s “Allegory Of The Cave.”

I Will Wait (Babel)

The first single off of Babel, is a celebration of patience. For fans of the band, the song has now become incredibly relevant as they find themselves waiting to hear the final word on what will become of the band.

Lover Of The Light (Babel)

There are many ways to interpret the lyrics of Mumford & Sons’ “Lover of the Light.” The song could be declaration to a higher power, a significant other, or oneself. One thing is certain, “Lover of the Light” is a definite ear worm.

Roll Away Your Stone (Sigh No More)

Mumford & Sons again create another fine song that revolves around self-discovery by way of deep reflection. This time, Marcus shares the experience with someone close to him as they both drop their guards to be open with themselves.

Whispers In The Dark (Babel)

It should come as no surprise that an album titled Babel would feature so much religious imagery. Whether you refer to them as sins or mistakes, “Whispers In The Dark” tells of the strength that can be gained by learning from them.

Little Green Cars- Harper Lee

2013 breakout act Little Green Cars delivers folk inspired music with an added punch. 2013’s Abosolute Zero features enough catchy hooks and vocal harmonizing to hook you at first listen.

The Civil Wars- The One That Got Away

The vocal work of Joy Williams and John Paul White will deliver more chills than an artic vortex. Be warned though, the duo is also on hiatus.

The Lumineers- Darlene

The Lumineers had a meteoric rise to fame in the summer of 2012 with the inescapable call and response driven hit “Ho Hey” leading them to having quiet the year in 2013 with the release of their self-titled debut album