St. Vincent Announces February Release For ‘St. Vincent’ [Listen]

She once told the crowd at one of her sold out Metro shows how much she liked the Ice Cube song, “It Was a Good Day.” Today is one of those good days because Annie Clark has announced that the next St. Vincent album, St. Vincent, will be released in February.

Not only do we have February 25 to circle on the calendars for 2014, but she’s also shared some of the new material via YouTube. The song is titled, “Birth In Reverse.”

See you soon, Annie.