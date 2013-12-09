ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

St. Vincent Announces February Release For ‘St. Vincent’ [Listen]

December 9, 2013 11:40 AM By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: Annie Clark, Birth In Reverse, Ice Cube, It Was A Good Day, St. Vincent

She once told the crowd at one of her sold out Metro shows how much she liked the Ice Cube song, “It Was a Good Day.”  Today is one of those good days because Annie Clark has announced that the next St. Vincent album, St. Vincent, will be released in February.

Not only do we have February 25 to circle on the calendars for 2014, but she’s also shared some of the new material via YouTube.  The song is titled, “Birth In Reverse.”

See you soon, Annie.

  1. Miami Swamp says:
    December 9, 2013 at 12:03 pm

    Reblogged this on Miami Swamp.

    Reply
  2. CB² says:
    December 9, 2013 at 9:05 pm

    Reblogged this on mylifeissosweet and commented:
    Yay!

    Reply

