ONXRT LIVE FROM THE ARCHIVES: Pick Up Your Copy Of Volume 18 NOW! Full Details

An Indie Collaboration Like No Other: Fleet Foxes, Grizzly Bear, The Walkmen & Wye Oak

December 4, 2013 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Beach House, collaboration, Fleet Foxes, Gene Clark, Grizzly Bear, The Walkmen, Wye Oak

What do Beach House, Fleet Foxes, Grizzly Bear, The Walkmen, and Wye Oak all have in common? Well, besides making some great indie music, members from each band have teamed up to form a new “supergroup” whose sole purpose (as of yet) is to perform four note-for-note performances of Gene Clark’s 1974 album No Other. The tour is set to only stop in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, DC, New York, NY. In keeping with the Gene Clark theme, each performance will double as a screening of the new Gene Clark documentary – watch the trailer here. You may be wondering why artists from so many bands joined together just to cover one album, and only for four performances, but Beach House sums it up in the following statement.

“Though we generally love all of his music, we are most infatuated with his 1974 record, No Other. It feels like a special moment in Gene Clark’s songwriting. At first, the overdone, studio nature of the album feels overbearing: the electric violin, the female chorus, the bass riffs, the layered guitar sequences. However, with more listens, Gene Clark’s very unique lyrics, voice and spirit become the central focus. It’s one of those records where each time you listen, you love a different song the most. Every song is nuanced and amazing in its own way.”

Be sure to check out the results of this unforeseen yet exciting collaboration when the tour kicks off this coming January.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Miami Swamp says:
    December 4, 2013 at 4:48 pm

    Reblogged this on Miami Swamp.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live