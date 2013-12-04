An Indie Collaboration Like No Other: Fleet Foxes, Grizzly Bear, The Walkmen & Wye Oak

What do Beach House, Fleet Foxes, Grizzly Bear, The Walkmen, and Wye Oak all have in common? Well, besides making some great indie music, members from each band have teamed up to form a new “supergroup” whose sole purpose (as of yet) is to perform four note-for-note performances of Gene Clark’s 1974 album No Other. The tour is set to only stop in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, DC, New York, NY. In keeping with the Gene Clark theme, each performance will double as a screening of the new Gene Clark documentary – watch the trailer here. You may be wondering why artists from so many bands joined together just to cover one album, and only for four performances, but Beach House sums it up in the following statement.

“Though we generally love all of his music, we are most infatuated with his 1974 record, No Other. It feels like a special moment in Gene Clark’s songwriting. At first, the overdone, studio nature of the album feels overbearing: the electric violin, the female chorus, the bass riffs, the layered guitar sequences. However, with more listens, Gene Clark’s very unique lyrics, voice and spirit become the central focus. It’s one of those records where each time you listen, you love a different song the most. Every song is nuanced and amazing in its own way.”

Be sure to check out the results of this unforeseen yet exciting collaboration when the tour kicks off this coming January.