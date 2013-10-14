Chicago’s Most Haunted — #3: Jane Addams Hull House

Feel the chill… Halloween is just around the corner, so we’re bringing you Chicago’s most notoriously haunted spots. This is number three.

Story: Jane Addams ran the Hull House, a settlement house that took in the recently-arrived European immigrants. Charles Hull’s wife died in her bedroom, which Jane stayed in until she was disturbed by constant footsteps from no one. There is also legend of a “Devil Baby,” born to a devout Catholic woman and her atheist husband (who did not approve of the religion and stated he’d, “Rather have the Devil in his house”). Addams took in the child who was born with pointed ears, scaly skin, and a tail.

Paranormal Activity: Mrs. Hull is supposed to haunt her bedroom, walking and making unearthly noises. Many of Addams’ friends that stayed the night reported similar activity. People also say that they have seen the face of the Devil Baby, a child with a disfigured face, peer out of the attic window, even today.

Location: 800 S. Halsted, Chicago

More Information: prairieghosts.com

Have you visited the Hull House? Or perhaps you saw a ghostly face peering at you as you walked by…

Tell us below — and be sure to check back tomorrow for another haunted Chicago location!

