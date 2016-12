Blitzen Trapper have just released their bluesy “Shine On” found on their new disc, hitting stores and digital outlets October 1.

The Portland-based quintet has been making underrated music for over a decade and their aptly titled album, VII will band’s seventh full-length release. “Shine On” is a psychedelic stomper fit for any camp-side singalong.

You know, the band can explain it best — watch the video below and download the gospel-inspired song too!

Download FREE Music

Connect With XRT On Facebook & Twitter