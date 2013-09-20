New Music To Know: Haim Spread The Sisterly Love With Debut, ‘Days Are Gone’

Sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim–better known as HAIM–have a hard time believing they actually have fans. “We think it’s our mom buying all the tickets to our shows,” Este, the eldest, said. “And then distributing them to all our friends.”

But alas, it’s not Mama Haim who’s helping them sell out venues all over the world. These ladies managed to drum-up interest in their band all on their own the good ol’ fashioned way: opening up for over 20 different bands including Mumford and Sons, Florence + the Machine and Rihanna.

Though their rigorous touring schedule caused them to delay the release of their debut, Days Are Gone—which is finally coming out on September 24–it ended up earning them a fan in Jay Z, who added them to the Roc Nation roster.

Ask the Haim sisters how they got the news about being signed to Hov’s label and they’ll joke that they got a call on their magical bedazzled Jay Z phone. “The ringtone is ‘Brush Your Shoulders Off,'” Alana said. In reality their manager was signed to Roc Nation and they followed him over. But the man they just call Jay was more than happy to have them.

“We honestly didn’t expect him to even know the first syllable of our band name,” Alana said about the first time she met her boss. “But he was just so nice. He just said like, ‘You guys just know what you’re doing. We’re just really excited that you want to be a part of the company.'”

