Lin Brehmer Bio

Lin Brehmer is the indefatigable host of the XRT Morning Show. On the morning of Dec. 30th 1991, he placed a needle on the record, “This Must Be the Place” by Talking Heads to augur a new chapter in a radio career that began in 1977. He has anchored the XRT Morning Show ever since. His insouciant charm has inspired XRT News Anchor Mary Dixon to leave and come back and leave and come back and leave and come back. The two of them can be heard 5:30-10am Monday through Friday.

Brehmer is perhaps best known as the author of “Lin’s Bin” a series of radio essays that air on Mondays at 7:15am and 6:15pm.

Lin first came to WXRT as the music director in 1984. What did that job entail? “Changing the course of musical history on a daily basis.”

From 1984 to 1990, he received a series of national awards as ‘Album Music Director of the Year’ from such trade magazines as The Gavin Report and Radio and Records culminating in his designation as “Music Director of the Decade” by the trade magazine The Hard Report.

For one year in 1991, Brehmer was the Program Director of KTCZ in Minneapolis where he remembers seeing Nirvana at First Avenue and The Minnesota Twins win the World Series over the Atlanta Braves.

Brehmer never imagined that he would one day host a radio morning show. As a young man, he was determined to pitch in the major leagues or write the great American novel. But an underlying obsession with music led him to audition for a radio show at WRCU 90.1FM, the Colgate University radio station.

He vividly remembers his first professional radio show. “Sunday morning, January 16, 1977 in Albany, New York. I had a slight fever and it was so cold I was worried my 1976 Ford Pinto wagon wouldn’t start. WQBK FM became my home for 7 years.” During this time he enjoyed live performances from unknown artists like U-2, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Ramones, The Jam, The Pretenders, John Mellencamp, Talking Heads, Television, Patti Smith, and R.E.M. In March of 1981, Lin hosted only the second interview U-2 ever did in America.

Lin was born in New York City in 1954. He was at Yankee Stadium the day Mickey Mantle hit his 500th home run. He still has the scorecard. Having grown up in New York, Lin now roots for both Chicago baseball teams. He has been a Cubs season ticket holder since 1989.

Lin is on twitter @linbrehmer. And occasionally he will share embarrassing personal stories on his public Facebook page. Few things make him happier than meeting his handful of listeners.

Lin currently resides on the great Northwest Side of Chicago. In spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, he likes to spend time at home.

His trademark quotation, “It’s Great to be Alive” comes from the late genius, Frank Zappa.